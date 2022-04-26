Police in Kampala have arrested four men for breaking into a house and raped before robbing a woman who was staying alone.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the thugs armed with pangas broke into the house of a woman(names withheld) in Kawempe at around midnight before sexually assaulting the victim and later robbed her of several house items.

“The victim reported the matter to Police. Officers from Kawempe Police working with K9 introduced Boela, a dog which helped track down the suspects for a distance of 250m from the crime scene.The dog entered a structure that was harbouring four men who were arrested immediately after the victim’s identification,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the victim was able to identify Joseph Katabi, Mike Sserwadda, John Musa and another one identified as Musinguzi by the clothes they were donning during the incident.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police mouthpiece, upon a search at the home of the suspects, police recovered knives, pangas and suspected narcotic substances.

“We have also established through investigations that the thugs gained access to the victim’s home by jumping over the fence and unbolting her door. She was robbed of money amounting to 850,000 shillings, a phone and a Laptop before they sexually assaulted her. The gated houses where she was staying had a security guard but unfortunately, the guard claims not to have heard anything.”

He noted that the security guard has been taken to police for questioning as investigations into the incident continue.

“We want to thank Boela(sniffer dog) for the resolve in tracking down the assailants. The suspects will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations are complete.”