The National Unity Platform (NUP) has endorsed a former FDC party member Tolit Simon Akecha as the party’s candidate for the Omoro county MP by-election.

Tolit was unveiled on Tuesday by the party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the party headquarters in Kamwokya. In 2006, Tolit defeated Oulanyah in Omoro but the late speaker bounced back in 2011.

According to Kyagulanyi, the former FDC man was endorsed after a rigorous vetting exercise that was carried out by the NUP election managing committee.

The Omoro county MP seat fell vacant following the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in March this year.

The Electoral Commission set May 26 as the date for the by-election in Omoro.