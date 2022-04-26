The acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Muruli Mukasa, has assured judicial officers of tight security following an attempted bomb attack on the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija over the weekend.

Mukasa made the remarks while officiating at the national symposium for prosecutors organised by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions at Imperial Royale Hotel under the theme: “Human and Wildlife Security for Sustainable Development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeija survived unharmed in what appears to be a targeted attack after an explosive device went off under his car deflating the vehicle’s tyres and bring it to a halt. The incident happened at about 7.00 PM on the evening of April 23.

Mukasa has assured the judicial officer and the public that the investigation into the incident are still ongoing, adding that a lot of effort has been made to provide physical security to these people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can see all the police around here providing them with at least good vehicles especially the top to ensure that there are no gaps in the security enrichment. We feared initially that he had actually been shot at, however the report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs says there was no shooting,” he said.

Mukasa noted that the government is going to tighten the security of the judicial officer, condemning such acts of unlawfulness which he said was an act of cowardice.

“Even where they stay, their premises are secured. It is not only the offices but also their homes 24 hours a day, and so these undertakings are there now and they are going to be increased,” he said, noting that perpetrators shall be brought to book.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, expressed the need to beef up their security because they are living in fear, adding that the nature of their work exposes them to criminals who look at them as a threat hence putting their lives in danger.

“The threats on prosecutors have just kept on going higher and higher. Every single day we have prosecutors reporters being threatened because of the nature of crime. Crime has really changed because of technology. You will find the criminals are more intelligent, these are very influential people,”she said.