The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) has warned Ugandans who are trying to acquire passports to desist from using third parties.

Immigration Spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi said that the process of applying for the Ugandan new e-passport should be completed directly by the applicant.

“I call upon Ugandans who are desperately in need of passports to desist from using third parties. If you see anyone who wants to help you get a passport, run,” Mundeyi said.

“The procedure of applying for a passport is very easy and can be done on phone,” he added.

Mundeyi said that Immigration is in the final stages of setting up call centres at its offices to make the process even easier, and that there is no reason why one should use a third party.

“We are opening a call centre at the Ministry of Internal Affairs for anyone who would like to find out about our services. This number will be provided in a week,” he stressed.

Recently, Ugandans have decried the long lines at the Immigration, saying that the authority should solve that problem.

Asked to comment about it, Mundeyi said that they had increased the workstations and staff at the passport office.

“So we are not experiencing long lines,” he said.

On April 4, 2022, Uganda outlawed the old (black) passports but the Immigration spokesperson said that several Ugandans still appear at the airport with them.

He encouraged everyone who has travel plans to apply for the new East African passports to avoid inconvenience, because they will not be allowed to travel with them.

“We have over 10,000 passports at the passport office ready for collection. I want to call upon Ugandans who paid and went for the interview to go and collect their passports,” Mundeyi said.