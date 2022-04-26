James Gatheru

Between the pandemic and the tough economic times, most travel enthusiasts have, for the past two years, had to contend with remaining at home.

Even the daring ones among us could only venture within the country’s borders due to the suspension of international travel by most governments.

Thankfully, with the lifting of those restrictions, it is time to finally free our wanderlust spirits. Escape the monotony by embracing opportunities for unique lifelong memories with our loved ones.

There is just one impediment though- the economic crunch being experienced globally.

But no need to worry. As you shall soon realize, it is possible to plan affordable Kenya safari holidays packed with amazing adventures even in these times. Here is how to go about it.

Travel requirements

Planning is the most vital element for any trip. That is more so, if you wish to keep your expenses low and reap maximum value for money.

With a little dedication, planning a Kenya trip is fairly easy. Anyone hoping to have a rewarding yet budget friendly Kenya vacation must first ascertain the travel essentials they need.

These include how to apply for a visa, as well as the health requirements needed to be met by all arrivals to Kenya.

Getting a Kenya visa today is easy as the process is entirely done online and approvals are fairly fast.

Just visit www.evisa.go.ke to apply.

As for the health requirements, you shall be required to furnish a Covid-19 negative certificate as well as proof of immunization against Covid-19 and yellow fever. Your local health practitioner can help you procure these.

Budget matters

Knowing your budgetary parameters is also critical as it will determine your ideal safari package.

For most individuals, budgets are a thorny issue they shy away from.

However, according to Kenya safari experts, the most effective way to deal with the question of budgets is to start on it early. Begin saving for your Kenya vacation well in advance.

The main reason why most people are unable to go on a safari is not affordability. It is the misguided belief that one must cough up a substantial sum of money all at once.

Such beliefs are precipitated by the failure to save in advance. In pretty much the same way we save for large budget items for our homes, saving for a safari should be no different.

Prior saving takes the sting out of it, meaning you are not left feeling like you took a chunk of cash right out of your income.

To make the saving process even easier, make the monthly contribution an automatic deductible at your bank and have it channeled into a savings account.

Booking your Kenya safari

Research on the most ideal travel company to handle the logistics of your Kenya vacation.

Why is this important?

While it is possible to go on self-guided Kenya tours, seasoned travellers highly recommend using the services of travel agents.

For starters, it saves you from the costly mistakes of figuring out the country through trial and error. A professional travel consultant will avail you seasoned guides who are well versed with the areas you will be visiting.

Also, most agents offer free consultations at the planning stage, where you can ask them about the country and its attractions.

Through that, you get a clearer idea of which seasons are ideal for traveling to certain places and the highlights you are likely to enjoy while there.

Incidentally, professional tour experts also have cordial relations with other service providers in the industry, such as hotels and other facilities.

These relationships mean the agent is extended discounts which they in turn, avail to you.

In other words, contrary to common belief- that having an agent is an expensive affair, you may actually wind up paying less for accommodation thanks to your agent.

You can tell a reputable agent from their online presence, reviews from past clients, and the fact that the agency is duly registered with government agencies. Legitimate travel agents also have a registered physical office.

Structuring your itinerary

With a dependable travel agent in your corner, it is time to formulate your Kenya safari holidays itinerary.

The easiest way to go about this is to consider the personalities and interests of all who will travel with you.

A Kenya trip promises innumerable attractions. From beach safaris, to mountaineering, hiking and wildlife safaris.

Knowing the different destinations and what they entail will inform the type of Kenya vacation package you will pick.

For wildlife enthusiasts, a tour of Maasai Mara Kenya comes highly recommended for various reasons.

The park is jam packed with different animal species, most notably the big five. These consist of the large land mammals that gave poachers a run for their money given their difficulty to kill.

The five consist of the African elephant, lion, Cape buffalo, rhino, and leopard.

During the peak season, visitors can also witness the annual wildebeest migration in Maasai Mara Kenya.

Lovers of beach life may have themselves a combined wildlife and beach safari, where you sample the best of both facets of the Kenya tourism landscape.

Depending on the type of itinerary you come up with, your travel agent will avail suitable safari vehicles to shuttle you around.

For an even better safari experience, you may opt to go for a fully customised safari.

That is where your itinerary is purely composed of the activities and places you wish to see.

Compared to the pre-structured safari itineraries offered by travel agencies, customised tours are your best chance at staying within your budget while also getting to see what interests you.

The author is managing director of AJ Kenya Safaris