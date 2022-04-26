The President of Rwanda, H.E Paul Kagame has said that President Museveni’s First Son and Commander of Land Forces of the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has in his view used the previous 48 years on earth very well.

President Kagame made the statements during a private dinner in honour of Muhoozi as he made 48 years at State House Entebbe on Sunday.

Speaking to an anxious audience of government and army brass, Kagame said initially thanked Muhoozi for extending an invitation to him for the event and congratulated him upon the anniversary.

Congratulations to you on your 48th Birthday. Making 48 means he’s been around for some time but also means you are still very young. The question is how have you used the time and what do you want to use the remaining time,” he said, according to a video on YouTube.

Kagame said according to information he knows and that he has heard from different sources, Lt Gen Muhoozi has undoubtedly used his time well “in my view”.

“He (Muhoozi) has used his 48 years very well, there is no doubt that the many more years that we wish for him are going to be used better in my view.”

He thanked Muhoozi for bringing the two countries back to talking terms, indicating that most efforts to do so had failed until he provided the beam of hope, urging him to continue on that path of progress.

“I want to also say that Gen Muhoozi, there is a lot of expectation that you continue to that path that u continue contributing to the progress of Uganda and our region,” Kagame said.

The Rwandan president said that there are a lot of expectations on Muhoozi’s shoulders because he has been raised by the Ugandan first family in a way that he is sure must have had an impact.

“You are lucky to have been raised by your parents,” he added.

The Rwandan president arrived on Sunday and was received by President Museveni and first lady Janet Kataaha Museveni at the State House in Entebbe.

This is his first visit to the country since March 2018.