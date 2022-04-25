Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has hosted leadership from the greater Northern Uganda, residents of Gulu city and staff for a dinner officially unveiling the Tusker Premium Cider brand in Northern Uganda.

Guests were treated to an immersion into the world of Tusker Cider – an alcoholic drink made from apples – and a celebration of colour and flavour, in sync with the qualities that define the brand.

Northhood Productions – a local band – entertained guests with covers of both current and

past musical gems.

The evening’s DJ, DJ Frisco supplemented the band’s entertainment with lively mixes that were interspersed with Acholi hits such as Romeo Odong’s Pililili Yoo Leng, which had guests on their feet and vibing in the traditional Acholi dance.

“Tusker Cider is the latest addition to UBL’s wide range of products – offering a unique experience to consumers

who are constantly seeking newer and more exciting ways through which to have a good time, and we are bringing this energy to Gulu and Northern Uganda in response to our consumers’ needs, “said UBL’s Supply Chain Director , Alfred Balikagira.

He added that the Tusker logo being an elephant made the brand’s arrival in the region a lot more meaningful as the creature holds deep sentimental value to the Acholi – appearing at the centre of the cultural institution’s flag as a symbol of strength, supremacy and a peaceful nation.

Earlier that day, UBL unveiled a symbolic elephant statue in Gulu City in honour of the cultural significance of the creature to the Acholi people and is now the first unique feature residents and guests will see as they enter the city.

The Tusker brand is also celebrating 100 years of existence this year since being unveiled in 1922.