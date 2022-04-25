President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that his son, the commander of UPDF Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame enjoy a unique friendship since the old days.

Museveni made the revelation during a private dinner to celebrate Lt Gen Muhoozi as he made 48 years on earth. The dinner was graced by Paul Kagame at State House Entebbe.

Speaking during the event, Museveni said that Muhoozi and Kagame used to spend time together during the bush war times.

“In 1979, after the overthrow of Idi Amin, Muhoozi was about five years at the time, President Kagame and my other colleagues in the force used to spend time with Muhoozi. He would be around them,” Museveni revealed.

“They are old friends,” he added.

Muhoozi has been castigated in the media several times for referring to Kagame as his uncle and claiming he and Kagame speak on phone, especially regarding the tweet in which he claimed he had called him over novelist Kakwenza.

There was also social media backlash after Muhoozi hinted that Kagame would be available for his birthday, with certain critics citing that would never happen.

However, Kagame was the talk of the town after he landed in Uganda yesterday at 1530 hours, putting the debate to an end.