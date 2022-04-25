Police have warned the public of a new wave of attack targeting mostly motorists after the Principal Judge, Dr. Flavian Zeija was targeted by an improvised explosive device.

In a statement released by judiciary on Sunday, it was said the third highest ranking judicial officer’s convoy saw gunmen shoot at it on Saturday evening along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

However, addressing a weekly press briefing at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga explained circumstances under which the incident in which the Principal Judge’s convoy was hit by an IED.

“The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija was travelling back to Kampala at Kalandazi in Mpigi when the convoy was hit. The convoy didn’t stop but drove to Mpigi Central Police Station and reported a case of attempted murder,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that after the report by the Principal Judge’s convoy, teams from Counter Terrorism, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Internal Security Organisation and Crime Intelligence were dispatched and the entire Sunday cordoned off the scene in a bid to comb it for any pieces of evidence.

He explained that it was found out that the attack was done using an improvised explosive device which had been planted in a guard rail on the roadside.

“Perpetrators had a remote and when the convoy arrived, they detonated it. It was not by armed gunmen but roadside improvised explosive device. The IED consisted of a variety of components recovered from the scene including pieces of wires, cut pieces of iron bars and nails which were designed to increase the effect of the shrapnel,”Enanga said.

New wave

Enanga explained that this is the second incident of such attack in a period of less than two weeks when vehicles are attacked using IEDs.

According to Enanga, another man identified as Alex Kasasira was attacked on April, 17 as he moved around 9:30pm around Nkoni in Lwengo district between Masaka and Kinoni as he drove from Kampala to Kabale.

He noted that in the incident the driver heard a loud explosion but continued with his journey but later realized his vehicle had been damaged.

“Our teams later discovered IED materials at the scene. We are aware of this new threat where roadside improvised explosive devices are planted. The timing and nature shows the crime is committed by the same group.”

Enanga however said there is no evidence to show the Principal Judge was targeted but rather it was a random act

“There is no evidence to show the Principal Judge was the particular target nor any government vehicle. It was a random attack We condemn these cowardly attacks and we shall ensure the perpetuators are brought to book.”