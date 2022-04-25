Senior presidential advisor and self-styled media consultant, Tamale Mirundi has always had a reputation as someone who never minces their word.

For close to 10 years, Mirundi on radio and TV talkshows and on social media has always assured that he will never share the same space with veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda whom he accuses of orchestrating his ouster from State House in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless you want me to commit murder, but I can’t stand that Ntwe ya pussy [Mwenda]. Whether I find him in heaven or hell, we shall fight,” Mirundi, simulating a strangulation scene, said in 2019 on NBS TV.

Tamale has often said that during the State House meeting that sealed his fate, he was inches away from grabbing Mwenda’s neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it was not for my respect of Museveni, that boy would be dead,”

On Sunday during a dinner to celebrate Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday, Tamale ate his words and embraced Mwenda.

There were no fight, there was no finger wagging from Tamale. All there was was a sight of Tamale, vanquished and toothless.

Sandwiched between the loud mouthed Mwenda and Arinaitwe Rugyendo, Tamale developed cold feet.

Like a cow headed to the slaughterhouse, Mirundi appeared helpless as Mwenda playfully taunted him.

At one point, Mwenda even pulled Mirundi’s ear to prove that the media consultant was as harmless as a toddler.

When the photos were posted on social media, Mirundi could not escape heavy criticism from fans who thought he was serious about his threat.

“All along we thought you were a brave person kumbe you were a coward? said on Paul Kafumbe on twitter.

Other social media commentators said Tamale was now “finished” and there is no way he will be taken seriously again.