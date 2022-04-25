Pepsi University Football League:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

MUBS vs Nkumba – Nakawa

Makerere University Business School and Nkumba University played the very first ever game of the Pepsi University Football League in September 2012, with Nkumba winning that encounter in Nakawa 0-2.

A lot has happened since that encounter 10 years ago, with MUBS lifting the trophy twice in 2014 and 2015, and finishing Runners-Up in 2012 and 2017.

Nkumba on the other hand has finished runners-up twice in 2013 and 2016.

As MUBS host Nkumba Tuesday, coach Charles Ayiekoh is confident that his side will get the better of their Entebbe based rivals.

“Nkumba is a good team and they have been with us in the league since we started in 2012,” Ayiekoh said.

“I expect a very good game from them tomorrow but I believe at the end we shall come out on top,” he added.

With only the top team automatically qualifying for the top slot, this is a very important game according to Nkumba coach Bbosa Sulaiman.

“You know this season only the top team qualifies automatically for the knockout stage so we need to make sure we get something out of this game,” Bbosa said.

“MUBS are two-time champions but we have beaten them before, and we believe we can do it again,” Bbosa added.

Action in the Pepsi University Football League continues the rest of the week as follows:

Wednesday: Makerere University vs Mbarara University – Makerere

Thursday: Kyambogo University vs Bishop Stuart University – Kyambogo

Friday: YMCA vs St. Lawrence University – Buwambo

Saturday: Muni University vs University of Kisubi – Arua

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

MUBS 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

Nkumba 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

UniK 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Muni 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

