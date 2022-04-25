Rwandan President Paul Kagame has completed his two-day visit to Uganda, State House Entebbe has confirmed.

According to the Presidential Press Unit, Kagame met with President Museveni again on Monday morning, before the visit came to an end.

“This morning President Kagame called on President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe during which the two leaders held a courtesy private meeting before President Kagame returned home,” PPU told this website.

Accompanied by the Commander Land Forces and first son, Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Kagame was received and welcomed to State House Entebbe by Museveni who later saw him off after his visit.

Kagame was on a private visit to Uganda at the invitation of President Museveni. He later attended a dinner hosted by President Museveni and the First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni in honour of Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.