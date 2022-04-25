VICTOR TAYEBWA

Bugolobi Market vendors have voiced concerns over a structure that was constructed in front of the main entrance to the market by KCCA in 2014.

The structure was supposed to be temporary but has now been there for six years.

It was built to house a few market vendors who have been complaining of low sales and inaccessibility to their stalls by the customers while they were conducting business in the market.

Maurice Nakalema, a vendor in Bugolobi market said KCCA needs to relocate the vendors and demolish the structure.

“We were promised that the shed would stay for only three months but it has stayed there for over five years and above. When customers come to the market to purchase things, they only stop at that shed thinking that’s the end of the entire market,” she said.

Mata Cherrie, who operates from the contentious structure, said they are not in the structure illegally but were authorised by the Kampala Capital City Authority to operate in that space for a small period of time until they are relocated.

The Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura urged that the shelter will be demolished after acquiring the lease of the space on which it was constructed.

“That structure was put there 9 years ago… to work as a temporary shed because the traders had come up with the idea to upgrade [the market]. Unfortunately the upgrade was impossible because they didn’t have a lease so KCCA promised that if they get the lease, they will then sublease the land to traders,” Nyanjura said.