The youth through Patriots Club of Uganda, have awarded the Commander of Land Forces (CLF), Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba a peace award in recognition and appreciation of his role in promoting peace and unity in the country.

This happened on Saturday morning at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where the first son flagged off the MK marathon to celebrate his today’s 48th birthday.

Speaking shortly before the flagoff, the patriots’ president, Paul Taremwa said they recognised Muhoozi in appreciation of his strategic leadership in the UPDF to ensure peace and stability in Uganda.

Taremwa also applauded Muhoozi for promoting unity in the country especially by overseeing the reopening of Uganda/Rwanda border. The border was reopened on January 31, following successful talks between Muhoozi and Rwanda president Paul Kagame.

“This has been given to you by all members in recognition of promoting peace, unity and development for all and especially for reuniting us with our brothers in Rwanda and we hand him this well reserved award.” Taremwa said.

In his remarks, Muhoozi thanked participants and organisers of the marathon. He went on to applaud Ugandans for the tremendous support towards development and security in the country.

“This is not about MK, it is all about you. It is about your country. If you don’t defend your country, if you don’t look after your country, no one will. So, thanks so much for the support. We feel honoured as UPDF for all this support because ours is people’s army and we always work closely with our people.” he remarked.

According to Muhoozi, to be recognised by the youth in that way is a symbol of the huge support that UPDF has in the population.

Muhoozi was accompanied by Chief of Joint Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen James Birungi, Commander of Military Police Maj Gen Don Nabasa, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda and other army officers.

The Patriot Club of Uganda club is a group of youths with over 100,000 members countrywide.