The Kyabazinga and Prince David Wasajja are among the VIP guests expected at the state dinner tonight being held to celebrate first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula will join other eminent guests including Buganda Kingdom’s Prince David Wasajja to mark the occasion.

The Kyabazinga and Prince Wasajja will also be joined by Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) party’s Francis Mwijukye among other distinguished guests.

This website also understands that the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, the deputy chief justice, and the army brass will attend the birthday dinner at Plot 01.

The state dinner was earlier on Sunday fired up with the arrival of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who touched down at around 3:30 pm.

Kagame was received by the birthday boy, also first son Muhoozi, among other officials at Entebbe.

In his speech earlier on at the pre-birthday run at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Saturday, Muhoozi said that as he celebrates turning 48 years of age, his birthday was not merely about him alone.

“The MK at 48 birthday is all over the country, the whole country is on fire… this is not about MK (Muhoozi Kainerugaba), it is about all of you. It is about your country…” Muhoozi said.

The buzz and merry making around the birthday has been described by some skeptical analysts as meant to launch Muhoozi’s political ambitions.

The organisers however said that it has nothing to do with politics.