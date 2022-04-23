Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has together with his community in Katebe, Kashagama in Lyantonde District run a 21-kilometre marathon to celebrate the UPDF Land Forces’ Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Birthday.

Lt Gen Muhoozi, also the First Son has had a series of events to celebrate his 48th Birthday running throughout the weekend.

Gen Kayihura together with his community went out early morning, singing songs of war and chanting “songa mbele” which loosely translates to “go forward”.

The run covered the hill of Katebe in Lyantonde, Nyabitanga in Ssembabule and Kinoni in Kiruhura District.

Speaking about the marathon, Gen Kayihura said it was a dedication to Lt Gen Muhoozi for the patriotic work he “is doing for Uganda and Africa and to celebrate his 48th Birthday Anniversary.”

Lt Gen Muhoozi recently came out to make case for Gen Kayihura’s pardon, urging that the former IGP had been punished enough.

“Gen K Kayihura was one of those special cadres in the early 1990s who inspired us to serve our nation. Others were late Generals Mayombo and Kazini. If he made mistakes, let us use revolutionary methods of work to rectify them. I request the CIC to forgive and rehabilitate him,” Lt Gen Muhoozi said in a tweet.

In reply, Gen Kayihura said that indeed Lt Gen Muhoozi “is an angel to me”.

Meanwhile, Kayihura’s marathon follows another one in Kampala earlier today which was flagged off by Lt Gen Muhoozi.

At the marathon Lt, Gen Muhoozi appreciated the participants and told them it is not about him but the country.

“This is not about MK, but for your country. If you do not protect your country, who will protect it for you?” he posed.

The marathons are only a precursor of a whole weekend filled with activity. A concert is expected at Lugogo cricket oval later today while a highly classified dinner that is expected to feature a number of Heads of State will wind up the weekend on Sunday at State House Entebbe.