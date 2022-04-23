The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo has said lack of money is not a problem in Uganda but rather its misuse.

“The problem of Uganda is not lack of money but misuse. Government has been sending money through programs like youth livelihood, entandikwa and many others but people have remained poor. The problem is that people are so addicted to eating everything that comes to government. This is a bad habit and has ensured our people remain poor,”Kasolo said.

The minister was on Thursday speaking to people in Busongora North Constituency in Kasese district as he continues to spread the gospel of saving as part of the Emyooga program.

Kasolo said Uganda has a lot of money but the problem is how it is used.

“The problem is that once you get money from government for development, you just eat it but this is wrong. Even if it is money you have just picked, it is yours and you have to put it to proper use. Even if it is a gift to you, don’t eat, use it multiply wealth .Whatever you get, plan and put it to proper use.”

Saving

The minister also emphasized the role of saving as a critical pillar in the success of Emyooga program.

He explained that as part of Emyooga, beneficiaries ought to save with the saccos and that this way, their savings become security for borrowing and getting cheaper credit from the saccos.

Kasolo said this is better than going to banks and moneylenders who he described as loan sharks whose sole aim is profits.

“Government has money to spend as part of this program of Emyooga and many others to ensure its people create wealth. I urge leaders to always remind their electorates to save. If you don’t save, you are doomed. You will die poor.”

The Busongora North MP, Sowedi Kitanywa applauded government for Emyooga program that he said will ensure Ugandans get out of poverty.

“I thank the president for having thought of this very important program. It will help change lives of our people,”Kitanywa said.