Yes, he married you. Yes, you are the mother of his babies. And yes, it is for better, for worse. But know this, you are not the beginning and the end of his life. Especially the fun part of his life.

When a man takes a woman on as a wife, something changes. Women take marriage as the climax of any relationship. And when they get in there, they change.

They forget what it took to get there, and all they become is a headache to the man that used to be the love of their life.

Marriage doesn’t make you the boss of anyone, and this, unfortunately, cuts both ways. Just because you have her in the house for better, for worse, doesn’t mean you focus on making everything worse.

When men marry, all they want is to laze around and order this woman around. They want to prove that they are the man of the house. Most of the time, they fail, and the anger that comes from this makes the woman an insecure monster.

Women change after marriage primarily because of how men behave. Women are willing to do anything to keep their marriage. Most sex styles in marriage are determined by the man.

The sex life in marriage is determined by the man. Mostly. Most of the sex styles enjoyed in marriages are the sex styles that make the man cum in the shortest time. This is unfortunate.

After the second child, the man becomes a busy bee, and this is not necessarily because his job has changed or more work has come in. Some men will only want to come back home when they are sure that the noisemakers are finally asleep.

No one ever explains this to women. That sometimes men stay away to stay away from routine and noise that comes with the babies. They lie about it and work takes all the blame.

Women then turn into insecure monsters. They know that the man is lying, but this man will never say the exact reason why and the mind of the wife wonders. This woman will change into something you never imagined. Worse than your worst ex.

This also explains why the first side piece in any marriage is an ex. That one person they always called a headache. They always return to the one person they never thought their partner would ever turn into.

Wives do not act as girlfriends, though. They will come for their man. They will try to show everyone that they own this man. The more they try to prove this, the more they push the man away and the more confidence they give to the side dishes.

Side dishes know a nagging woman. The men tell them. They receive phone calls from the wife and make these young girls listen to her yell about diapers. It’s no wonder that the side dish then becomes his comfort zone. She knows what not to be. She knows what the wife is.

So before you say “I do,” make sure you can stand on your own as a woman or man. Make sure you have a life outside that marriage so that you don’t turn into a nagging human being.

Marriage is not for the weak-hearted. Whether the sex is good or terrible, you have to deliver as per the conjugal rights.

Understand each other. Be open as open can be and know that marriage does make you anyone’s mother or father. At the end of the day, you are strangers trying to make a life together.

Learn to forgive, explore sex and laugh together. Be friends, lovers, parents, and everything else that matters. Be family, and nothing will break you.

Till next time, he is your husband and not your child. She is your wife, not property.