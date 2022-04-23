As part of the celebrations for the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA 2022), Sustainable Fisheries Initiative is organising the international conference on artisanal fisheries scheduled for September 3rd to 6th.

It will take place at the Source of Nile Hotel in Jinja, Uganda.

The International Year of Artisanal Fisheries (IYAFA 2022) was declared in 2017 by the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, with the FAO to serve as the lead UN agency, in collaboration with other relevant organizations and bodies of the United Nations system.

The conference will offer an open platform for dialogues, research presentations and technology exhibitions across the fisheries value chain.

The conference being organized under the theme “Breaking new grounds to recognize and celebrate the contribution of small scale fisheries towards food security and nutrition” is expected to attract over 500 scientists, development partners, state actors, young researchers, practitioners and exhibitors from across the globe.

The objectives of the conference include ; i) enhancing awareness, understanding and actions to support the contribution and sustainable development of artisanal fisheries and aquaculture to food security and nutrition, poverty eradication and use of natural resources.

the second objective will be to promote a platform for sharing blue innovations, research findings and their translation into practice, dialogue and collaboration among artisanal fishers, governments and other partners to further strengthen their capacity to enhance sustainability, social development and well-being​ .

The four day conference will comprise plenary sessions with re-known keynote speakers, ministerial dialogues, parallel sessions comprising scientific oral paper presentations, poster paper presentations, exhibitions and field excursions among other activities.

The International Conference on Artisanal Fisheries (ICAF) is being organized by Sustainable Fisheries Initiative with strategic guidance with the support of: Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization, Directorate of Fisheries Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Makerere University, Fisheries Training Institute, Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association, Association of Fish and Lake Users of Uganda, Federation of Fisheries Organization of Uganda, Katosi Women, Uganda National Women Fish Organization and Yalelo Uganda