With the current hike in fares in the public transport sector in the country, the E-hailing application comes in handy for use by those who want transport services.

The head of operations at Bolt Uganda, Moses Mugerwa speaks about the app and how it can be used by members of the public for their benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugerwa says Bolt is one of the fastest-growing startups in the world with over 100 million customers in over 45 countries in Europe and Africa.

“We are on a mission to have cities move in more affordable and sustainable ways and it is the reason we came up with the E-hailing app,” Mugerwa says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our app is an on-demand platform. Clients who need to move from pick up point to destination, request for a ride which is accepted and completed by the driver closest to them. Our services cater for all our clients’ needs. As for the drivers, who are our biggest partners, our platform is open to all drivers that meet the set criteria which includes having a valid driver’s licence, a national ID, a duly inspected car at our verified inspection centres, and holding a certificate of good conduct. When drivers present these, we equip them by taking them through training, to ensure quality of service.”

The head of operations at Bolt Uganda explains that the company has a pricing team that comprises both local and international experts that continuously review their prices to ensure their partners get the best out of their platform.

“We also ensure our prices offer the best options for our customers, thus motivating them to choose Bolt as preferred platform. That said, a number of factors are considered when setting prices. These include but are not limited to GDP rates across the continent, cost of living, cost of purchasing/leasing a car, cost of fuel, car maintenance costs among others.”

For example he says on the cost of fuel, a huge percentage of cars have between 1000cc and 2000cc and this he says ideally means these cars consume approximately 25 litres per 100 kilometres, with the state of Ugandan roads in mind.

He says all those factors are considered while setting their prices.

Some of the drivers have always said apps charge customers very low prices and the drivers carry the heavy burden.

The Bolt Uganda operations manager was asked to explain the price frustration by drivers and abandoning of apps but insisted rider discounts don’t lower driver earnings.

“Drivers always get the full value of the ride because Bolt covers the cost of the discounts. Drivers who get riders with discounts, still receive the full ride’s fare. Discounts actually bring in more riders onto the platform, hence more people use Bolt for their urban travels, which translates to higher earnings for Bolt drivers,” he says.

“The concept of ride-hailing is making accumulated profit. Unlike with street-hailing where a driver may make relatively very highly abnormal profits after negotiating highly with clients, with ride-hailing the concept is to accumulate even bigger profit through more clients. This we can only do by charging prices that entice people to consider moving with the app.”

He says there are additional tricks that they always advise their drivers to employ while in business.

“For example, have the right car, preferably not over 2,000 cc. The driver should maintain the quality of rides as drivers with better quality get more trips than their counterparts which in return fosters them to have better earnings.”

As about the comparative advantage to those using apps and those who don’t, Mugerwa said their app guarantees clients to a driver by the hour and consequently eliminating idle time but also increasing earnings in the long run.

“The ride-hailing apps will allow one to eliminate dead mileage. For example, in a traditional scenario, if one drives a client to Nateete, there is no guarantee that they will get a client while driving back. This is not the case for drivers using the Bolt app, as there are always clients going in most directions. Additionally, there is relatively fair compensation. One of the things we barely value is our time worth. Imagine you take a client who makes you wait long enough. The app in this case would help you easily have your time fare computed.”

“With the app you get to work smart. The app gives you the ability to track your earnings by day or over time. It will also allow you to have a desired financial report. We have seen our drivers use some of these to get financial facilities from banks.”

He emphasizes the safety that comes with using the app since the data on trips is recorded and the can is able to track the trip for both driver and client.