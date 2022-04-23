The National Resistance Movement(NRM) director for mobilisation, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde has asked youths not to wait for handouts from their leaders or even government but to be innovative to ensure they earn some money.

“Don’t wait to be donated to by leaders and government but instead be innovative and improve your lives. Avoid leaders who confuse you without looking at what government has done for you. Time has come to identify the right way to follow,” she said.

Sseninde was on Friday, speaking to over 400 youth leaders at St.Joseph Bukalammuli Catholic parish, Kikandwa sub-county in Mityana district during a weeklong retreat that will end on Sunday.

Speaking to the group under the topic “The role of youth in multiparty politics in Uganda” the NRM director for mobilisation said it is wrong for youth to chase quick money through soliciting handouts from politicians and indulging in things like betting.

She said many of them have ended up being exploited and used by politicians for their own selfish interests.

The youths, she said should interest themselves in understanding Uganda’s political history and how the current leadership by President Museveni was able to “liberate the country from bad leaders”.

“Throughout this retreat, I implore young people to learn where Uganda is coming from. Learn how the leadership of Gen Museveni through a protracted war was able to usher in a pro-people leadership that has existed up to date. This will give you an opportunity to understand the future,” Seninde said.

The NRM director for mobilisation also urged the youth leaders to always help monitor government programs in their areas.

“The NRM government has been implementing a lot of programs within your districts but many of you don’t benefit due to limited supervision and follow up from you the leaders. Please stop lamenting and instead endeavor to monitor all government programs in your areas to improve your livelihoods ,”she said.

She also urged the youths to embrace all government programs for their own benefit, noting that this way, they will ably benefit from them and stop lamenting of neglect by government.

“Government has been implementing various programs like Emyooga, women entrepreneur fund, youth livelihood program and now the parish development model to be rolled out starting with the next financial year where every parish shall receive 100 million annually. Participate in them.”

However, some of the youth leaders blamed failure of some government programs on corruption and connivance by accounting officers at various levels to squander money meant for youth programs.