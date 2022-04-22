President Yoweri Museveni has called upon Young African leaders to learn from the exemplary deeds of former President of Kenyan Mwai Kibaki.

Museveni’s message was contained in a condolence message to Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta upon the loss of Mwai Kibaki.

“This afternoon, I have received sad news, announcing the death of H.E. Hon. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya. This is a sorrowful moment for the people of Kenya, the East African Community and the African Continent, “Museveni said.

“I extend, on behalf of the people of Uganda, heartfelt sympathies to the family of the late President, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and all Kenyans, upon the loss of a Great Statesman,” he added.

Museveni said that Mwai Kibaki was a transformational leader and a true Pan-Africanist who while at the helm of Kenya’s leadership, played a fundamental role in achieving socio-economic transformation and prosperity for Kenyan people.

“He was active in deepening the roots of African unity and cooperation for peace, development and security. As he rests from his earthly responsibilities, let the young generation study his exemplary deeds and emulate this Great Son of Africa,” he said.