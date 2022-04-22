After a four year spell, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda returns to Ugandan soil on Saturday April 23, 2022, this time to mark UPDF commander land forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday celebrations.

Muhoozi is credited with a significant role in mediating the Rwanda – Uganda standoff that saw Katuna/Gatuna border closed for close to 2 years

President Kagame was last in Uganda on March 25, 2018 for a one day visit at President Yoweri Museveni’s invite.

The two heads of state held official talks in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, according to the then foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa.

After four years of no show, the Rwandan president will be on Ugandan soil once more this time to celebrate Museveni’s son’s birthday.

“I can confirm he will be here tomorrow (Saturday) to attend Muhoozi’s birthday celebration,” foreign affairs minister Jeje Odongo confirmed to this website.

In an exclusive interview with Nile Post, Odongo said his ministry has already assigned a minister to ensure Kagame’s safe stay in the country.

Relations between Rwanda and Uganda took a turn for the worse in 2019 when Rwanda closed its border at Gatuna.

Rwanda accused Uganda of harbouring persons who posed security threats to the state. It also accused Uganda of harassing and arresting Rwandan nationals in the country. Uganda denied these charges.

“We have not fully resolved the issues but we are continuing the conversation to restore the friendship,” Odongo added.

Kagame, who was a regular at almost all Uganda’s state functions, was no show even when Museveni took oath for his 6th term in office.

And as the Gatuna / Katuna border remained closed and business at a stand still for close to two years, Commander land forces Muhoozi journeyed to Rwanda to discuss Uganda – Rwanda issues.

“Muhoozi played a big role on the negotiations for sure,” Odongo added.

The first son will host an open to public celebration at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday in addition to a state banquet hosted by President Museveni at State house Entebbe.

Meanwhile police has said that several roads will be blocked and traffic on Jinja Road diverted.