In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it may tie to his own family, in addition to coming into conflict with a serial killer known as the Riddler.

With the exception of Andy Serkis and Paul Dano this was the most poorly cast Batman film from top to bottom.

Other problems exist such as there being no chemistry with the cast. Pattinson and Kravitz are like watching paint dry.

The music is also a highlight in a terrible movie. Between repeatedly beating “Something In The Way” and Ave Maria in their various rearrangements, the music is uninspired and downright bland.

There is also the writing which is more or less OK, but the pacing of it is too long, drawn out and aimlessly meandering.

Virtually the entire movie occurs at night and there is hardly enough light to see what is happening… The movie is also very, very long. It took me 6 hours to get through a laborious 3 hour film, from stopping it and getting bored repeatedly. A hallmark of a mediocre film

At three hours, it could use some judicious editing. This is especially true for the first half of the movie. It sets the tone for the movie and it does so emphatically and repeatedly–nearly endlessly. The real action and the meat of the movie does not really get going until the last one-third of the movie. That part of the movie is when the story starts to get interesting. It just takes way too long to get there. And it’s so very dark it’s hard to see what is actually happening.

In the film, Batman says “Some days, you just can’t get rid of a bomb.” Well, here’s hoping I’m rid of this one.

4/10 is all it gets from me.