By Vivian Akibaho Mugamba

Executive recruitment is a competitive strategy that organizations can no longer ignore and in order to remain competitive, it is an area that requires great attention.

The entire process requires meticulous planning to make sure the productivity of a team is not

impacted negatively.

Performance and productivity are necessary considerations to take note of as an organization starts its recruitment process.

When an organization gets their executive recruitment wrong, it can have several negative

impacts to its business, morale and overall strategy.

Organizations have to put in place the right processes, talent and technology to streamline executive recruitments.

Having a clear understanding of what the organization needs, both in terms of skill and character, before identifying and engaging with prospective candidates is a great first step in the process.

This form of smart recruitment ensures that organizational needs and expectations are aligned.

The next step is to design a specific job description which makes sourcing and head hunting candidates more targeted.

The organization may need to hire seasoned recruiters with market insights to advise them on what to improve in the description in order to ensure that they get the best candidate.

The recruiters additionally use their industry connections and massive professional candidate databases such as LinkedIn or BrighterMonday for our team to start narrowing down the candidate pool.

The ideal candidate is one whose profile, abilities and experience match the client job description.

The internal organizational procedures should be optimized to ensure that the candidate is a great fit through a number of interviews and skills tests.

These stages are all sustained by consistent communication to make sure all parties involved are informed and feedback is delivered.

Any changes can be quickly adjusted into our processes to make sure the client & candidate are perfectly matched.

At the end of this process, usually between 7 – 10 days after reaching out to a recruitment team and with the use of the right processes, talent and technology discussed above can an organization have the right candidate in the right role to deliver exceptional results.

Vivian Akibaho Mugamba is the Head of Recruitment at BrighterMonday Uganda.