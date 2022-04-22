Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander, SP Kauma Nsereko Rogers has said that some roads will be blocked off tomorrow, Saturday 23, April 2022 to allow for the smooth preparations of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday party celebrations.

“Traffic flow towards Jinja Road is going to be diverted right at Wampewo Roundabout to Old Portbell Road. Traffic flow from the Jinja side to the City Centre will remain normal, the commander said.

According to SP Nsereko, there will not be going right turning at Lugogo Traffic Lights towards Lugogo Bypass if one is not going to the function.

“The right turn will be for those going to the function, the rest are to proceed to Wampewo Roundabout and find their destinations as will be guided by traffic police,” he added.

Entry to Lugogo Cricket Oval Grounds according to SP Nsereko will be through the main vehicular entrance along Hesketh Bell Road and for the time of the celebrations, the Hesketh Bell will be one way.

“Guests will be dropped off at the entrance and the vehicles will be proceeding to the different parking spaces that have been allocated,” he added.

According to the KMP Traffic Commander, parking will be at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, City High School, Forest Mall and Game Parking spaces.

“There is also parking at KCCA Grounds Shoprite road where Prophet Mbonye usually holds his crusades,” SP Nsereko added.

He stressed that all cars that will be found abandoned along the road will be towed to the nearest police station at the owners’ cost and inconvenience.

SP Nsereko said that many activities have been scheduled to take place in and around Kampala, including a marathon.

“Many activities are scheduled to take place in and around Kampala which will begin with a marathon early in the morning from Kololo Ceremonial Grounds via Elgon Terrace – Accacia Avenue – Upper Kololo Terrace – Lugogo Bypass Kati Kati Junction – Kiira Road – Mulago Round About – Yusuf Lule Road – Fairway Hotel Traffic Lights – Accacia Avenue – Lower Kololo Terrace – Wampewo Avenue – Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” SP Nsereko said.

He said that they expect the event to be graced by many invited guests, including Heads of State.

The directive has left the organisers of the Rugby Africa Sevens frustrated, because of the inconvenience it presents to their event next door.

The Rugby Sevens World Cup Qualifying tournament is scheduled to go down tomorrow, Saturday 23, April 2022 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.