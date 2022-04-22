Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

“As a leading figure in Kenya’s post-independence history, his excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations throughout the world,” Kenyatta said in a televised address to the nation.

“President Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics. He was a brilliant debater, whose eloquence wit and charm won the day, time and time again. His contributions to the restoration of multi-party democracy, as the leader of the official opposition, combined with his track record and impressive credentials made Mwai Kibaki the natural choice for selection as the opposition consensus candidate against my own candidature in 2002 .”

Kenyatta also directed that Kenyan flag to be flown at half-mast beginning today until Kibaki who led the country between 2002 and 2013 is buried.