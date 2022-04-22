By Victor Tayebwa

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye has received an outpouring of messages on his 66th birthday from many well wishers across the political divide.

Firebrand politician Dr Besigye was congratulated upon the milestone by new Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. Among wished Besigye, “God’s blessings and a long healthy life.”

Before crossing to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Among was one of Besigye’s confidantes in the then leading opposition party of FDC.

The Member Of Parliament from Kasambya county and member of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Hon. David Kabanda shared His birthday message on his Twitter account saying, “Happy Birthday Dr. Kizza Besigye.”

Kabanda is a member of the NRM and one of the most vocal and controversial young politicians, always bashing those in the opposition.

Leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine joined the chorus of those wishing Besigye a memorable day. Kyagulanyi noted Besigye’s important role in fighting for the opening of political space in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi said, ““I wish you a very happy birthday comrade Dr. Thank you for showing us the way. This Struggle wouldn’t be where it is today. As the National Unity Platform (NUP), We wish you good health and happiness on your special Day, may you Live Long to see Uganda Liberated.”

Kyagulanyi is currently regarded as Uganda’s most important opposition leader with his NUP party boasting 57 members in the 11th parliament.

Kyagulanyi and Besigye have enjoyed a cordial relationship despite tensions between their respective party supporters.

Besigye stunned Uganda when he abruptly decided not to contest for presidential elections in 2021. The decision seemed a tacit acknowledgement that the leadership torch in opposition circles had been passed onto Kyagulanyi.

Exiled Ugandan novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who has endured torture paid tribute to Besigye’s resilence,”Kizza Besigye is a rare metal, the more you hammer, the more harder, for the past 22 years he has inspired to withstand hardship in the struggle against despot Museveni without capitulating. Happy Birthday Great Son of Africa.”

Dr. Warren Kizza Besigye Kifefe is a Uganda physician, politician, and former military officer.

For school, he attended Kinyasano Primary School and Mbarara Junior School before moving on to Kitante High School in Kampala for his Ordinary Level(O-level) and then Kigezi High School in Kabale district for his advanced level of Education.

Besigye graduated with a degree in human medicine from Makerere University in 1980. He was pivotal in the five year Bush War led by President Museveni as his personal doctor as well as tending to wounded National Resistance Army (NRA) combatants.

Dr Kizza Besigye is married to Winnie Byanyima.

Dr Kizza Besigye served as the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) where he was the flag bearer as the presidential candidate for the 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 elections in which he lost to the incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

On May 11, 2016, he secretly swore himself in as the president of Uganda, a day before official swearing in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni. He was arrested shortly after before being later released.

Defiantly, Besigye established “The People’s Government” as he believed he was the rightful winner of the 2016 elections.