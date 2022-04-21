Why would anyone, in their right state of mind, torture anyone over anything?

Which beast would torture their mother, father, sister, brother, son etc?

ADVERTISEMENT

Do people who torture others sleep soundly at night or their acts haunt them?

Do torturers have wives and kids? What do they tell them they do for a living?

ADVERTISEMENT

Do torturers have mothers, fathers, sisters, friends, relatives or they are loners?

Do torturers wear a smile on their face as they go about their work?

What satisfaction does one get from using pliers to pluck out someone’s finger nails?

For those who torture for a living, how much are they paid? Shs 1 million per session? Shs 5 million? or they are paid in kind?

Are torturers periodically evaluated by their employers? Do they set for them KPIs?

Do torturers have any feelings?

How do torturers react when, in the middle of a torture session, their victims scream for mercy? Do they stop and reflect or do they whack the victim more?

Must one first be intoxicated or drugged to torture another?

Who produces torturers? Are they human beings like the rest of us? Were they raised in upright families or did they grow up in broken homes?

Lastly…why would anyone, in their right frame of mind, torture another?

Tough Questions will be a regular column, raising questions on issues that affect society. The column will just pose questions but not seek to answer them. It will be published by The Nile Post every Thursday.