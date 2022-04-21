President Yoweri Museveni has promised to contribute Shs1 billion to Fort Portal Diocese towards Virika Cathedral renovation and preparations for celebration of Martyr’s Day on June 3, at namugongo.

Museveni made the pledge on Wednesday while meeting a delegation of eminent members of the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese at his country home in Rwakitura.

The meeting was attended by leaders from Kabarole led by Tourism minister, Col. Tom Butime, the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Rt Rev Robert Muhiirwa and Agriculture minister, Frank Tumwebaze.

“I met a delegation of eminent members of the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese at my country home in Rwakitura. As the animating team of the June 3, Martyrs’ Day Celebrations, they briefed me on their preparations and we as well discussed developmental and vocational projects.” Museveni said after the meeting.

Museveni’s pledge was confirmed by Frank Tumwebaze who has been spearheading the mobilisation exercise as the diocese seeks Shs1bn to lead the Uganda Martyrs celebrations.

“Thank you Excellency for giving us an opportunity to meet and share with you issues of Fortportal diocese and Toro development in general. And thank you again Sir for your support of shs 1b towards Virika Cathedral Renovation and preparations for Celebration of martyr’s day at namugongo.” Tumwebaze said.

Museveni’s pledge comes almost a month after Fort Portal Diocese launched a fundraising campaign to raise approximately Shs1 bn it said it required to lead this year’s Uganda Martyrs celebrations.

According to the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Robert Muhiirwa, the budgeted Shs1bn will cover a range of activities including liturgy, finance, protocol and security, catering, transport, construction, and decoration.

This year’s celebrations will be the second that Fort Portal Diocese has animated since 1997.

The celebrations shall be guided by the theme, “Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope MT. 28:19, ROM. 8:35.” which is reflected in the way the martyrs died; they were men of faith baptized with water, but some were not yet baptized (baptism of blood).