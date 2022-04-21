Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda has called upon Muslims in Africa to uhold the good image of Islam.

He made the plea in Tanzania where he had been invited as one of the special guests at the African Continental Glorious Quran Competition held at the Benjamin Mkapa International Stadium

The competition was organised by Al Hikma Foundation headed by renown Tanzanian preacher, Sheikh Nurdeen Muhammad Kishiki.

In a brief interview with the media shortly after his arrival, Mubaje described the event as a “spectacular” event organized in the region for the sake of upholding the high position of Holy Quran.

The event was attended by more than that Shs 500,000 people from different areas within and outside Tanzania attend.

“Indeed it left an awesome image of Islam across East Africa,” he said.

The competitors were drawn from 23 African countries.

Tanzanian Vice President from the Island of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi presided over the colourful event.

Other invited special guests included the Mufti of Rwanda, Burundi and Zanzibar. Also present was Dr. Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir, the Mufti of of Tanzania.

The overall winner was from Congo Brazzaville and marched away with $ 10,000.

He was followed by 16-year-old Ugandan, Muhammad Abdallah Sengo, who received $ 5,599.39 equivalent to Shs 20 million.