A 29-year-old woman, Alexandreos Marinos, has claimed that she was kidnapped from her home, detained in a safe house and tortured for playing Bobi Wine’s music. She also claimed that she was raped.

UPDF spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye refused to comment on the matter when contacted.

Marinos, whose photos have now went viral on social media with visible marks of torture told journalists that she was handcuffed and bundled into a Toyota Hiase vehicle, popular known as “drone” and whisked to a place she did not know.

“They covered my head and drove off to a place that I can not describe upto now, I just heard them opening the door and pushing me in,” Marinos told journalists.

Marinos, who is a resident of Mbuya said that her tormentors were likely security operatives at the CMI facility in Mbuya because of its proximity to her home and the threats she was getting for playing Bobi Wine’s “freedom” songs.

“They had warned me against playing “Bobi Wine’s music” and ordered me to stop supporting NUP- else I would face dire consequences!,” Marinos said.

While at the detention facility, Marinos said that she was kicked on the ear, which she says is now damaged, on the chest and around her spinal cord.

She said while in detention, they asked her about Bobi Wine’s next plans and if she listens to Turkey based government critic and vlogger Fred Lumbuye.

“I told them that I last went to his house when they arrested him on nomination day (during the run up to the 2021 general elections), so there was no way I could do his plans,” she added.

Marinos said that she is a former National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporter and that she only changed her affiliation after the rise of Bobi Wine and NUP.

She told journalists that her tormentors warned her against narrating her ordeal to the media, and that she is now in fear, not knowing what they will do next.

By press time, security was yet to come out and dismiss the allegations.

Marinos is now the third person this year to come out with visible torture marks, suffered at the hands of security operatives.

Writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who is now in exile was the first in 2022 to report about being tortured while in detention.

NUP Kasese Coordinator was the next, saying he was arrested and detained over his support for Bobi Wine.

Human rights groups have condemned acts of torture and called upon government to address this problem.

President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief said that they are addressing the issue but he attributed it to colonialists and traditional ideas that independent officers who are recruited in the army come with.