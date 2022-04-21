Tech giant Google has announced that it will build its first product development centre in Africa in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi

In 2018 the company announced a $1bn (£770m) investment plan for Africa to capitalise on the growing number of internet users on the continent.

“By 2030, Africa will have 800 million internet users… and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through enabling human capital,” said Nitin Gajria, Managing Director for Google in Africa.

Earlier this year, payments technology firm Visa and computer software giant Microsoft also opened innovation hubs in Nairobi.

The centres will see job opportunities for software engineers, researchers and designers.

