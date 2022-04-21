As celebrations to mark Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday shift into high gear, one of the organisers of the function has assured that the function is free for everyone.

Michael Nuwagira a.k.a Toyota, an uncle to Muhoozi who is part of the organising team told journalists today that the preparations are almost complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations will take place on April 23 at the Cricket Oval. Gates open at 8.00 am.

“I want to tell that we are ready. The stage is being raised, the tent are being set up Everybody is free to come with a card or without a card. It is not that those with cards are the ones invited,” Toyota clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Muhoozi’s birthday is not a political function rather it is a social function, therefore revellers irrespective of political affiliation are invited.

“It is purely entertainment, celebrations for the birthday of General Muhoozi. We shall have a cake, fireworks, eats drinks and everything,” Toyota said.

Over the last couple of weeks, Muhoozi’s birthday celebrations have trended on social media. Gen Muhoozi has played a part in this, once in a while throwing a spanner into the fireworks, to kick start a debate