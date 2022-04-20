Passengers at the Entebbe Airport remain stranded in the airport’s terminals, over 12 hours since a RwandAir plane skidded off the runway.

According to passengers that have talked to Nile Post, some travellers that had flights meant for 10:00 am local time were yet to board by 10:00 pm local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been at the airport since 5.30 am and it is coming to 10.00 pm with flights being cancelled after all these hours,” one passenger told this website.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, Vianney Luggya, said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that the airport’s main runway (17/35) had been opened and flights given clearance to resume, but several passengers at the airport refuted the claim, saying that no plane was taking off or landing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why are you not telling the truth, Entebbe airport is full of passengers and no flight is taking off. What is happening? passengers want to take their flights on time. Please tell the truth no flight is taking off or landing,” a passenger told CAA’s spokesperson.

Another passenger who talked to this reporter said that what is even more frustrating is that no one was available on the ground to give passengers any information about their flights.

“We are still standing and waiting,” he told this website.

This website has also been made to understand that some inbound flights were diverted to Nairobi.

Our efforts to get the CAA mouthpiece to comment on the passengers’ complaints proved futile as his known phone number was switched off.

A commercial plane belonging to Rwanda’s national carrier; RwandaAir caused a crash scare at Entebbe airport Wednesday morning when it skidded off the runway.

The craft numbered 464 in-bound from Kigali reportedly went off the runway at around 5:00am.

CAA blamed the bad weather for the incident but said that all passengers had been disembarked safely and that the situation was in control.