Ukraine’s allies have pledged to send more weapons to help it defend against a renewed Russian offensive.
The US and others vowed to send artillery, anti-tank and air defence aid to Kyiv during a 90-minute video call on Tuesday.
Ukraine says it needs the weapons to help defend itself as Russia launched a new campaign in the country’s east.
Clashes there have marked what Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said was the start of the “battle for the Donbas”.
The eastern Donbas – which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – is where Russia is concentrating its efforts.
According to Ukraine, Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian positions along the entire 300-mile (480km) front line since Monday.
It was amid these renewed attacks that Western leaders met to discuss further military assistance for Ukraine.
Following the meeting, the US defence department said additional military aircraft and aircraft parts had been sent to Ukraine to increase their fleet size and repair others in Ukraine’s arsenal that were damaged.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply