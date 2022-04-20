A commercial plane belonging to Rwanda national carrier Rwandair caused a crash scare at Entebbe airport Wednesday morning when it skidded off the runway

The craft numbered 464 inbound from Kigali reportedly went off the runway at around 5am.

According to a statement from Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority, the situation was due to bad weather.

“All passengers were disembarked safely and the situation is under control,” said CAA.

CAA confirms that another runway is now in use for small and light aircraft as they continue efforts to remove the Rwandan craft from the runway strip for resumption of normal activity

A statement by the Rwandan national carrier confirmed the development but noted all passengers are fine.

“All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” RwandaAir said in the statement.

A similar incident happened in 2019 when an Ethiopian Airlines, the aircraft with flight number ET338 which was landing from Addis Ababa skidded off the runway while landing at Entebbe International Airport .

However, no one was injured.