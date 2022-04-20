Police in Kibaale have arrested a man over hacking to death a peasant farmer who had made a fortune out of farming.

The arrested has been identified as Alex Asiimwe, a 38-year-old technician and resident of Muraza village, Karama sub-county, Kibaale district.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Asiimwe murdered Tanasi Tibalyewa, 56, also a resident of Muraza village, on April 16, at around 11am.

The facts gathered indicate that on the day of the incident, the victim took his motorcycle for repair at Kitutu trading centre. After the repair, he was approached by Abigaba Maureen, a 19-year-old businesswoman, who wanted tomatoes from his garden. He carried her on the motorcycle and they rode towards his home.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, on the their way to Tibalyewa’s home, the two were attacked by Asiimwe who ended up hacking the victim to death.

“Unfortunately, they met Alex Asiimwe, along the way to Muraza village, while armed with a panga and stick. He attacked them and tried to cut the victim but missed. They however, fell off the motorcycle and immediately, the suspect followed the victim and hacked him twice to the head with the panga, killing him instantly,” Enanga said.

Enanga adds that the female victim Abigaba Maureen, raised an alarm which attracted residents who mounted a search and arrested the suspect whom they handed over to police.

It is reported that before, the suspect had jealous for sometime over the fortune that Tibalyewa had made out of farming and that he had made several attempts to murder the victim.

Enanga condemned Asiimwe’s acts of brutality and noted that the suspect will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

“The act was therefore, pre-meditated and motivated by jealously. The suspect is being processed on charges of murder and attempted murder.”