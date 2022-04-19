The government has insisted that no one in the country has been stopped from speaking about poison or the matter of poisoning people.

Speaking to the media, the state minister for Information and National Guidance Godfrey Kabyanga said that speaking about poison is not the issue but it will not be good if one speaks without regard to the available post-mortem report in Oulanyah’s case.

“Nobody has stopped anyone from talking about the poison or poisoning in the country, we can not do that. Our stand is that no one should talk about poisoning in a scenario where the post-mortem is very clear,” Kabyanga said.

“If it emerges that some people have found another cause which is contrary to what is in the post mortem report, then it calls for an investigation that is why police invite you to tell us what the matter is exactly,” he added.

During the Easter Mass on Sunday, Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said the government should not stop anyone from talking or making comments about the poison scare.

“I don’t see why someone is stopped from talking about an insect that might sting them. In this era of freedom, no one should be stopped from talking about poison. Stopping people from talking about it will only make matters worse,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said on Sunday.

He noted there is a lot of tension among Ugandans over their lives due to the poison claims but said it is a topic everyone must freely discuss without being gagged.

“The country is in fear, including me. It makes me worry because it is being talked about. Some say we shouldn’t talk about it but that is wrong. Such(gagging people) is something of the past. This is an era of freedom. Why shouldn’t we talk about it(poison scare) so that those responsible deal with it?”

“Stopping people from talking about it will only make matter worse. If the poison scare is real, those responsible should sort it out and if not, people will continue to die naturally as it has always been.”

The Catholic Church leader’s comments come a few days after police said they are soon summoning several people including ministers, and MPs cultural leaders over recent comments in regards to the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.