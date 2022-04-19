A senior two student of Buhumba Foundation College has drowned in Lake Bunyonyi after the canoe she was traveling in capsized on Monday.

Police spokesperson in the Kigezi region Elly Maate confirmed the incident, and identified the deceased as Promise Ahumuza, 18.

Maate said that Ahumuza was in company of her father and sister when the canoe capsized. The two survived.

“The father has been identified as Christopher Kaganga, together with his two daughters, they were traveling from Butenga to Kitumba sub county where they had gone to collect sweet potatoes,” Maate said.

The region’s police spokesperson said that the canoe unfortunately got filled with water and capsized due to strong winds.

“They continued holding onto the canoe until they were rescued but the deceased (Ahumuza) got tired after she tried to swim,” Maate added.

By press time, police was still searching for the body.

Lake Bunyonyi remains a huge threat to human lives because of its deep nature.

It is estimated that at least 40 people drown in Lake Bunyonyi every year.

Despite the risk the lake poses, locals living along the lake shores still use substandard dugout canoes as a means of transport.

In 2015, President Museveni pledged to provide a ferry, since the only available means of transport is by boat to the districts of Kabale and Rubanda.

However, the pledge has never been fulfilled.