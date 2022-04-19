President Museveni is this week expected to inspect the ongoing reconstruction works for Nakivubo stadium, the Nile Post has learnt.

Whereas the exact day is not yet known, sources however, confirm the president will inspect the construction works being undertaken by Roko Construction Company Limited.

Kampala businessman, Hamis Kiggundu undertook the shs 54 billion project which is meant to have the pitch, two suspended floors, a two-level pavilion, netball grounds and the roof.

The 35000 seater facility is also expected to house other sports activities like athletics, netball and bodybuilding.

Whereas construction works had previously stalled, businessman Hamis Kiggundu recently said the works are still on track.

“We are on track to not only complete the work in the shortest time possible, but also make a statement about our capacity as Ugandans to do the best. From a realistic and reasonable point of view this is not just a stadium but a legacy and clear illustration to all Ugandans that if Uganda is to develop it’s our responsibility as Ugandans to develop our motherland,”Kiggundu told the Observer newspaper in an interview recently.

Whereas Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium is expected to give a facelift to the country’s sports sector by complementing Mandela national stadium also known as Namboole as the second government internationally recognized football stadium in the country, many say the former will not live up to its billing.

For example, FIFA and CAF certified security and safety officer Dixon ‘Bond’ Okello recently said even if constructed, Nakivubo will not be up to CAF and FIFA standard.

“I am happy that such a young Ugandan has the guts to take over such a big project. But he didn’t get proper advice right from the onset and he even failed to consult the right people going forward. There is no way FIFA and CAF can certify that stadium given the design I have seen,”Okello said in 2020.

He said the size of the stands is too small, whereas the access and exit route in case of emergencies are not well constructed but also the surroundings to the facility including tall buildings, tax and bus parks, and St.Balikuddembe market make traffic impassable.

However, proprietor, Hamis Kiggundu has since insisted that the stadium will be up to the required international standards and will host international football matches.