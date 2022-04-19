Libya’s National Oil Corporation says that a wave of protests affecting the energy sector are likely to get worse.

At least four separate groups have stopped production at oil fields and energy facilities across the country.

The protesters want Libya’s Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to hand power to a rival government led by Fathi Bashagha which was formed last month.

The two governments have been competing for power since Libya’s parliament elected Mr Bashagha prime minister.

But Mr Dbeibah says he still has a mandate to govern until national elections scheduled for June.