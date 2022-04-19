Musician Catherine Kusasira has pleaded with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to intervene and stop people she claims are after sabotaging her music career because of her decision to work for the party.

The singer made the comments on Monday, after police raided her Easter Monday music show at Palms Park Ndejje, Kanaaba which had attracted over 2,000 revellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the raid, the furious partygoers who had paid their money turned rowdy, destroying and stealing property at the venue while others demanded to be refunded their money.

Shortly after fleeing the venue, Kusasira, in a video shared on her social media platforms, disputed the grounds for her show termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed anger at the DPC who commanded the enforcement action and blamed him of stopping her show without ‘valid reasons’.

“How can a DPC come to my show and stop it? To the IGP and his deputy. I hereby request you to handle my complaint immediately because the DPC terminated my show. He isn’t the one who runs this country. Terminating my show is like terminating President Museveni’s show because I work for NRM and we’re trying to instil hopes in the hearts of Ugandans,” Kusasira said.

Kusasira asked IGP Charles Ochola to handle the matter immediately and arrest the DPC who commanded the police men to raid the show.

“Even the many revellers that had come to my show stole the chairs and other property at the venue. IGP, please look for the policemen that stopped my show so they can pay for the chairs stolen and the property destroyed because this matter has already been addresed to your bosses,” she said.

According to the Sonyiwa Bano singer, police should have come during day time rather than at 9PM when the show was already in high gear.

Kusasira also asked Gen Salim Saleh and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to intervene in the matter and have the police men involved in stopping her show apprehended.