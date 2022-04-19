Opposition behemoth, Dr. Kizza Besigye has said there has been a deliberate pattern and a clear strategy by the regime to use the “captured institutions” to take control over the economy, adding that the recently signed controversial coffee deal is part of that strategy.

Besigye’s remarks follow public outcry regarding a coffee deal that was signed between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited to establish a coffee processing plant at Namanve industrial park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several members of the public, especially those involved in the coffee sector have since protested against the deal.

In an interview with NBS TV, Besigye said this is not an isolated “bad deal” as seems sometimes to be considered by Ugandans, adding that there are very clear patterns and a strategy that has been pursued over decades by the state to frustrate Ugandans in business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It starts with the capture of the state and the capture of the state starts with the capture of institutions, captured Parliament, captured Judiciary… Then, they used the captured institutions to capture the economy,” said Besigye.

Besigye claimed that the state has captured the land, the minerals, means of production, the markets and policies that relate all these issues hence leaving Ugandans at the mercy of God.

“The capture of coffee is part and parcel of a broader capture of the economy. If you look at the different exports Uganda has, who controls the most important export now of Uganda which is gold? Gold brings in four times more than coffee, who controls it? They now want to control all coffee, and how it is marketed including how it is produced,” he said.

“Don’t forget that there was a law sometimes back, of licensing farmers and so on, the idea is to control all production. Look at cotton, who controls cotton? The whole idea is the control of resources and once you control resources then the final thing is to control politics,” he added.

The former presidential candidate further claimed that the state uses the control of resources to control politics, adding that once it controls the money, it controls people.

Last week, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ramadhan Ggoobi defended the coffee deal saying that it was cleared by the Attorney General.

Ggoobi explained that the agreement will support the government in the realisation of its coffee production target from the current seven million bags per year to 20 million bags by 2030.

.