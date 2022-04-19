Events guru Balaam Barugahara has said he expects National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi to be one of the lead performers at Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday slated this week.

“I plan to hire my brother Hon HE.Bobi Wine to be among the very many artists lined up to perform at our next CIC and Supreme Leader /Chairman of our generation Gen Muhoozi Kinerugaba’s official Vip birthday Party on date to be announced shortly by Committe Chairman AG Hon Kiryowa Kiwanuka’” Balaamu said.

On April, 24, Muhoozi who also the Commander of Land Forces in the UPDF will be celebrating another year on earth.

On Tuesday, Balaam who is part of the celebration’s organising committee, said he plans to send an invitation card to Bobi Wine and says he expects the NUP president to honour his invite.

“Bobi Wine will perform. He will come and sing for the president. I will send him a card and I will pay him. I want him to be one of the performers of that event,” he said.

Balaam explained that he chose to invite Bobi Wine because he believes the Tuliymbala Ngule singer is a good performer despite their political differences.

Balaam said, “He is a good performer. I like his music but when it comes to politics, I support Muhoozi.”

We’re told Gen Muhoozi has rented Lugogo to host his much anticipated mega 48th birthday celebrations. The event is expected to be flocked by invited friends, celebrities, politicians and VIPs.

Recently, the First son announced that Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame will be one of the dinner guests.