A total of 40 people lost their lives during the Easter holiday throughout the country, Police have said.

According to a police report for Friday, April, 15 to Monday 18, 2022 read by spokesperson Fred Enanga, the deaths results out of a number causes.

“During that period a total of 51 major and reportable incidents were recorded by police. Murder is still the leading crime committed with 10 serious cases, seven cases of murder by mob, five cases of suspected murder, there were four cases of death resulting from aggravated robbery and four cases of murder resulting from domestic violence,”Enanga told journalists on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson explained that there were also cases of five cases of suicide, three shooting cases , suspected suicide, death as a result of rush and negligence act and electrocution.

Of the 51 incidents, the police mouthpiece said Wamala region which takes charge of the districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kassanda and Kiboga recorded seven incidents, Rwizi with five serious incidents, Busoga East, four and Kampala Metropolitan South with three serious cases among others.

Arrests

Enanga told journalists that whereas the Easter celebrations were generally peaceful, during the period, a total of 345 suspects were arrested by police in the various parts of the country.

He noted that sting operations carried out by joint security in the Kampala and Wakiso areas of greater Kampala Metropolitan Area accounted for the largest number of suspects arrested during Easter.

“In an operation carried out by police and UPDF in KMP North, we arrested 300 people. On the eve of Easter we arrested Mutesasira Octavia a notorious thugs who was on our wanted list. We found him with two television screens, television stand, decoder, suit case he was carrying at 4am and a panga. When we scanned through his mobile phone we found he had communicated with another notorious thug on our watchlist known as Abas.”

Enanga said in Muduuma, Mpigi district, security acting on a tip off from locals of a 10 suspicious people travelling in a drone and on intervention, five were arrested whereas several house break-in equipment including axes, big metallic club and a hammer were found with the group as they allegedly moved for a robbery mission.

He noted that the security operations helped to ensure the Easter period was secure with no major incidents.