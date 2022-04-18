The executive director of the National Environmental Management Authority(NEMA) Dr Yahya Barirega Akankwasa has advised muslims to conserve the environment, saying that it is not a matter of choice but Allah’s command.

He made the remarks while addressing Muslims at the Old Kampala Mosque as part of the Green Friday campaign, which is commemorated every second Friday of Ramadhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akankwasa explained that in 1900, forests covered 45 percent of Uganda’s land surface, which has since reduced to 12.4 percent.

He said that Uganda lost 4.9 million hectares of trees from 1900 to 1990 and from 1990 to date the country has been losing 9percent of its forest cover annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That means that we are not following the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah highlighted by the Imam of day Sheikh Imran Ssali in his sermon because if we were doing so there is no way we would lose our forest cover,” he said.

He called for a change to avoid future disasters.

“If we don’t change this, we are going to get floods, our water bodies will be heavily polluted and our source of water for domestic and commercial use eroded,” he said.

He cited high cases of flu, cough in the country, drought in Somalia and disasters in other parts of the country, cautioning Muslims to desist from environmental corruption.