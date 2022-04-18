Labour export companies under their umbrella body the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) have made donations worth Shs5 million to children at Sanyu babies’ home.

The team led by the UAERA Vice Chairperson, Ibrahim Boogere and the Executive Director, Enid Nambuya donated items including sugar, soap, powdered milk, diapers, rice, biscuits, candies and meat to the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bwogere appreciated the leadership of Sanyu Babies for being a home to the homeless and a source of livelihood to children most of whom are abandoned by their parents.

“As a labour recruitment sector, we feel it is time to give back to the community as part of our responsibility. It is so touching to see abandoned babies in such a place. I request all Ugandans to stand out and offer any kind support to the home,” Bwogere said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UAERA Executive Director, Enid Nambuya noted that the activity said they realized it was worth giving back to the communities they operate from.

“This happens to be a very special season because it has both the Ramadhan and the lent season. That way, we thought we would use the season to show our gratefulness to God who has made all of us survive COVID-19 and our businesses are on the rise,” Nambuya said.

She noted that they realized it was proper that the association comes out to share the little they have with babies at Sanyu Babies Home.

“COVID affected some young women and men but we need to go back to the basics for people to understand that if you engage in unprotected sex, you must be willing to bear with the consequences. It is not proper to abandon your child.”

The Director of Sanyu Babies’ Home, Barbara Mutagubya applauded the labour export companies for such a gesture of love to the babies.

She noted that the home is facing a number of challenges including those that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that she said has led to the increase in the number of abandoned children.

“The number of abandoned children is increasing and many come with a lot of special needs like those with Spina bifida and Hydrocephalus, Cerebral pulse, HIV/AIDs and other chronic conditions. These are some of the effects of COVID-19 where young girls were not able to receive adequate antenatal care,” Mutagubya said.

She rallied Ugandans to always visit the home to do voluntary work, give donations as well as adopting some of the children.

“Sanyu babies’ home is not an orphanage but a transit home. We believe that children should live in homes and not orphanages. That’s why we encourage everyone who is able to adopt a child to make their way to a home since we only have a capacity of 50 babies at the moment.”