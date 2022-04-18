Four people have been confirmed dead in a terrible accident that happened along the Kampala-Masaka highway on Easter Sunday.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident that happened at Wamatovu, Katende along the Masaka highway involved a Fuso truck registration number UBB288W that was carrying dement, a boda boda registration number UDG 002S and a Toyota Premio registration number UAV 137E.

“The deceased who are yet to be identified include one female adult, one female juvenile and two male adults including the rider. Three unknown victims were rushed to various unknown clinics for medical attention,”Nampiima said in the statement.

“Investigations are underway to establish what caused the accident. The motorcycle and the Premio involved have been towed and parked at Mpigi Police station as efforts to remove the Fuso box body that is loaded with cement are underway.”

The Traffic Police spokesperson appealed to drivers and other road users , especially those travelling from upcountry back home from Easter holidays to have discipline.