Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has said a total of 24,700 candidates from 261 examination centres are set to sit for their April-May 2022 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations series from April 19 2022 to May 27 2022.

UBTEB conducted two phases of examinations for candidates pursuing TVET programmes across the country from December 13 2021 to 22nd December, 2021 and from January 24 2022 to February 7 2022 respectively.

In a statement, Onesmus Oyesigye, the executive secretary UBTEB ,said out of 24,700 the board has registered a total of 37 candidates with special needs.

The special needs cases include; deaf, dyslexia and physical disability. The Board has accordingly deployed 8 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs.

“As part of vigilance, the board has deployed examination managers including reconnoiters, practical examiners among others. The board conducted other continuous assessment processes like assessment of real life projects for candidates pursuing Higher National Diploma-Technical and Vocational Diploma programmes,” he said.

As part of the implementation of TVET policy reforms, Oyesigye said the board has rolled out modularised assessment syllabi for all Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificates (UCPC) and 13 National Certificate-Technical programmes effective 2022 in take.

He said the board will conduct the first modularized assessment in July 2022.

He appealed to heads of centres and candidates to adhere and observe standard operating procedures and guidelines on Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and sports respectively.

“The board encourages all heads of centres to brief candidates in accordance with UBTEB rules on conduct of examinations. The board encourages all candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examinations malpractices,” he said.